Elden Ring: How to Help Alexander the Second Time in Liurnia

When you first meet Alexander the Iron Fist in Elden Ring, he’s stuck in the ground and needs your help, and Alexander actually ends up stuck a second time later in your Elden Ring adventure. While freeing Alexander the first time was as simple as attacking him a few times, he’s stuck a bit deeper in the ground the second time and requires a special item in order to break free. You’ll need to craft this item yourself, but you need to procure the recipe for it first. Here’s how to help out Alexander the second time in Elden Ring.

How to Free Alexander the Second Time

Alexander can be found the second time in Liurnia near the Artist’s Shack and Carian Study Hall. He will only appear there after you have defeated Starscourge Radahn in Caelid at the festival that Alexander is participating in. After Radahn has been slain, Alexander will find himself stuck in the ground once more, only this time, the problem is a bit more complex. He mentions that he might be able to break free if he was more slippery, and you need an item called an Oil Pot to help him out with that.

How to Craft an Oil Pot

The Oil Pot is a crafted item that is quite easy to make, but you must acquire the crafting recipe before you can create one. The recipe is contained in Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 17, which can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in the Siofra River. You can find the merchant by climbing the wooden scaffolding surrounding the pillars in the center of the area next to the Worshipper’s Woods Site of Grace and then proceeding into the nearby cave to the west. The merchant is sitting on the ground in a room lit with torches.

Simply purchase the cookbook to learn the recipe. To craft an Oil Pot, you will need one Melted Mushroom. These can be found growing all around the Siofra River. You’ll also need a Cracked Pot, but these are reusable and you likely already have a few by this point in the game.

How to Help Alexander

Once you have an Oil Pot, return to Alexander. Toss the Oil Pot at him and then hit him just like you did the first time you encountered him. Your smack will free him and he’ll give you an Exalted Flesh as a reward. He then says he’s heading to the “fiery mount in the north”, Mt. Gelmir, and that’s where you can continue his questline. Mt. Gelmir is a dangerous place home to deadly catacombs and the mysterious Volcano Manor, so make sure you’re prepared before setting off in that direction.

