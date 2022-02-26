Elden Ring: Is There New Game Plus?

Elden Ring has been released and eager players have been battling relentlessly through the vast variety of grotesque and enchanting enemies along their path through the story. With a vast number of stats to upgrade and classes to choose from, many players will be taking their time with deciding what strategies will work for them in any given boss battle. Notably, however, some players will be wondering what happens after completing the story and if they will have more opportunity to continue the fight in their current playthrough, and if there is a New Game Plus in Elden Ring like other FromSoftware games. This guide article will detail everything you need to know about that.

Is There A New Game Plus In Elden Ring?

Elden Ring does indeed have a New Game Plus for you to start to play through after defeating the final boss of the experience. This will increase the replayability of Elden Ring even further and will have you starting your great quest again to venture through the lands with all of your gear to continue upgrading your stats and leveling up.

Of course, it should also be noted that there is no need to start a New Game Plus run straight away after finishing the story. You can opt to stay within your current world’s playthrough and enjoy everything there is to offer by roaming around the lands after completing the story. Ultimately, you will get a chance to go to places you have been in the game before but this time after not having to worry about completing the story quickly anymore.

How To Start New Game Plus In Elden Ring

If you opt to stay in your current playthrough for longer then the main way to start New Game Plus is by going to the ‘Roundtable Hold’ once again and interacting with the ‘Table of Lost Grace’ from where you can start your New Game Plus and indulge yourself in everything it has to offer you.

In terms of what it will indeed offer you on your second playthrough, you will find that enemies are a lot tougher than what they were in your first playthrough. However, with your acquired gear, you may find that there is still a nice balance for the difficulty. Both enemy damage and health have increased and will put your character to the test in defeating them. Further, rune rewards from enemies are even greater and any enemy will grant you an excellent number of runes allowing you to level up quicker.

Whether you are planning to stay in your first playthrough for longer (with the best settings for FPS) or dive into New Game Plus right away after completing the story, you will be sure to find great benefit in continuing to play Elden Ring even after completing the story and you will be fighting bosses again in no time within New Game Plus.

Will you be starting a New Game Plus in Elden Ring this month?

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.