March 12th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

So you’ve made it to the Lake of Rot in Elden Ring.  Ahead of you is the biggest, disease-infested scarlet pool yet, with little to see on the horizon beyond red mist and dead trees.  It’s among the bleakest environments you’ve come across, filled with nothing but death, rot, and the occasional beast able to resist even the worst plagues.  You’ll want to know where everything is, even if just for the sole purpose of knowing the quickest exit.  Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Lake of Rot Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Lake of Rot Map: Where to Find Lake of Rot Map Fragment in Elden Ring

Go south from the Lake of Rot Shoreside site of grace right as you enter the area, and walk just along the shorelines to spot a corpse holding this map fragment.  This is mercifully one of the easiest map fragments to find in the game, but is entirely missable due to it being an underground map location meaning it’s not marked by an icon on any preliminary map.

The area you’ll now be able to see is geographically quite large, but much of it is desolate and you’ll need to use some of the pressure plates marked by monuments to add more platforms to freely explore this lake.  It cannot be stressed enough that you should equip all the gear you have with the best possible Resistance stats including Immunity, and definitely pack lots of cures for Scarlet Rot.  This place is a constant threat of infection, and while there are enemies here, death by rot is far more common.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Lake of Rot Map Fragment in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides and our review.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

