To receive the Field Guide Page on the Book of Intermediate Transfiguration and learn the Transformation Spell in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to participate in Sophronia Franklin‘s quiz. After you’ve answered her initial questions, you can choose to either leave or continue her game of Who Wants to be a Millionaire to be rewarded with a handful of potions.

This guide covers her first question in the third and final round, “Emeric the Evil was Killed in a Duel Against Whom?” and answers to the ones that follow. No need to borrow any books from the Library, even if you’re already there.

Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answer — “Emeric the Evil was Killed in a Duel Against Whom?”

Egbert the Egregious is the answer to Sophronia Franklin’s question of “Emeric the Evil was Killed in a Duel Against Whom?” in Hogwarts Legacy. Sophronia will ask you nine more questions in the final round, which the answers to can be found below.

Sophronia Franklin Quiz Round 3 Answers

Q: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?

A: Haversacking.



Q: A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?

A: Bad Luck



Q: What plant excretes Stinksap?

A: Mimbulus Mimbletonia.



Q: The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard?

A: Linfred of Stinchcome.



Q: In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?

A: A single slipper.



Q: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?

A: North America.



Q: Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?

A: Sir Luckless.



Q: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?

A: The Loch Ness Monster.



Q: Who was the first Minister for Magic?

A: Ulick Gamp.

If you’re looking to stock up on even more potions, check out our guide on obtaining a Large Pot to grow your own herbs and produce more intricate concoctions.

