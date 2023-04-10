Fallout 76 Deathclaw Egg Locations: Best Places to Find Deathclaw Eggs

Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Fallout 76 players tend to always be on the hunt for various items and resources such as Deathclaw Eggs to survive longer in Appalachia. The Deathclaw Eggs in particular are a bit rarer than certain other resources so it is no surprise why people are searching online for where to find them. This article will take you through the best Fallout 76 Deathclaw Egg locations.

Best Locations for Deathclaw Eggs in Fallout 76

You will have a chance of getting Deathclaw Eggs by searching Deathclaw nests or finding standalone eggs. The nests have a lot of bones and cracked eggshells. You will be looking at a Deathclaw nest if you see an area of ground raised up with these. Go over and search the nest to check if there are any Deathclaw Eggs. We have listed some of the best locations to find Deathclaw Eggs below.

Abandoned Waste Dump — In one of the Deathclaw nests found inside.

— In one of found inside. Monorail Elevator — On top of the main working area roof you will be able to find a picnic blanket. On the blanket, you will find a Deathclaw Egg .

— On top of the main working area roof you will be able to . Arktos Pharma — A Deathclaw Egg has the chance of appearing in the facility.

— A Deathclaw Egg has the chance of appearing in the facility. Deathclaw Island — A brilliant farming location for Deathclaw Eggs. The Deathclaw Island location can be found to the west of the map in the middle of the River. It is close to the Mothman Museum location.

If you are wanting even more Deathclaw Eggs on top of what you acquired from those locations then trading is another great option. If you know another player who has some Deathclaw Eggs, you could trade with them in order to get more — be sure to offer something nice in return for the Deathclaw Eggs!

What Are Deathclaw Eggs Used for in Fallout 76?

Deathclaw Eggs are used commonly for cooking or eating. However, they have a much higher chance of disease compared to other consumables and also carry radiation. Mostly players may collect them for the positive potential mutation of “Carnivore”. This gives double the benefits of any meat consumable but won’t disease you.

You can also sell Deathclaw Eggs to vendors across Appalachia for a small number of bottle caps. Now that you know where to find Deathclaw Eggs, you will be back on the hunt for other enemies and items in no time.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023