FFXIV: How to Catch Desert Catfish

Desert Catfish are one of the more unusual species of seafood in FFXIV, found swimming in vast sandy locations rather than water-filled areas. So because of this, fishing for them can be slightly more challenging than your standard hook and bait experience. Fortunately, there are still ways you can get ahold of them, given you’ve got the right supplies and skills to start the process.

For the best shot at catching these slippery little suckers, you’ll need to gather a variety of baits such as sand leech, sand gecko, and saltwater boilie since standard fish bait won’t do the job here. Once prepared, you’ll be ready to take on the challenge of reeling them in. Read on to find out where to catch these fish when stocked and leveled up appropriately.

Where to Find Desert Catfish in FFXIV

Desert Catfish can be found in the Dunes of Southern Thanalan, to the southeast of the Forgotten Springs. Unusually, they won’t be found in ponds, lakes, or other bodies of water but instead swimming in sand.

Because of their location, you’ll need to use specific bait made for Dune Fishing rather than traditional fishing. The following list states a few types of bait you can use for Dune Fishing which will come in handy for catching Desert Catfish.

Rolling Stones

Honey Worms

Sand Leech

Sand Gecko

Saltwater Boilie

Jerked Ovim

You’ll need to catch Desert Catfish to complete the A Fish Out of Water Quest you’ll unlock at level 35, so it’s best to attempt it as soon as possible rather than later to have the best shot at catching them as part of the quest. In addition, this fish species is a great one to stock up and sell if you need an extra bit of cash and you’ve got to grips with the process of dune fishing.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023