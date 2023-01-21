Fire Emblem Engage: Can You Get Married?

Working on relationships between the protagonist and units is a huge part of Fire Emblem Engage. Still, once you’ve started making strides in your bond, you can begin to work on potential relationships. You’ll need to work with one another frequently to start developing any sort of relationship, and luckily there are romance options within the title to satisfy any player looking for a way to strengthen their bond on a different level, but when it comes to marriage, things are done slightly differently. If you’re looking to find out if you can marry any of the romanceable characters within Fire Emblem Engage, read on.

Can You Marry Characters in Fire Emblem Engage?

Unfortunately, there is no way to marry a character in Fire Emblem Engage directly, but there are a few loopholes. Although there is a variety of ways you can work on your bond throughout the game, working on your relationship with units takes a surprising amount of commitment. You’ll need to increase your standard bond before you can start working on a relationship, so you should expect to spend a reasonable amount of time within the game before doing this. Although there aren’t many benefits aside from taking your bond to the next level, romanceable characters have always appealed to many players in the Fire Emblem Franchise.

However, even though traditional marriage isn’t a feature of the game, toward the end of the title, you can present your chosen character with an item called a ‘Pact Ring,’ which essentially functions as a commitment ring. This is the closest thing you’ll get to any sort of marriage, and while it’s not marriage in the traditional sense of the word, it still offers a more platonic alternative. In addition, you’ll receive a unique dialogue with your chosen character to help seal the deal.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023