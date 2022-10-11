Fortnite Agency Renegades Pack: Price, All Cosmetics, Items and Everything We Know

If you’re looking to get your hands on some excellent new cosmetics in Fortnite, now is the time to fill your wallet up. With the Agency Renegades Pack finally dropping, you’ll be able to get your hands on some exciting new skins and cosmetics for one payment. But, is this pack worth your time and your cash?

Let’s get into the details of what you’ll be unlocking when you purchase this pack, how much it will run you, and everything else you’ll need to know. Here are all of the details about the Agency Renegades Pack for Fortnite!

What Is Included In The Fortnite Agency Renegades Pack?

You’re not alone if you’re ready to pull the trigger and get your hands on this excellent bundle. Not only will you get three exclusive skins, but you’ll also get your hands on some special back bling and pickaxes! All of the items included in this bundle are as follows:

Spycatcher Siren

Covert Cobalt

Shady Zadie

Final Kiss Back Bling

Black ops Backplate Back Bling

Hammersmark Back Bling

Axes of Influence Pickaxe

Blowback Pickaxe

Blackout Mace Pickaxe

How Much Does The Agency Renegades Pack Cost?

If you’re a fan of the series and don’t mind spending a few dollars along the way, these exclusive skins are something that will more than likely be on your radar. With Siren being one of the most popular sweaty skins in the series, it’s easy to see why players would like to get their hands on another version of it. And being able to have an exclusive option available is killer, as well!

If you’re looking to get your hands on all of these cosmetics, it will set you back about $17.99, so you won’t need to load up your wallet with V-Bucks to make this happen. No matter the platform that you’re playing on, as long as you have a linked credit card, you’ll be able to use it to purchase this skin and cosmetics pack.

Is The Agency Renegades Pack Worth It?

If you’re a big fan of any of the characters included in the game, you’ll more than likely be ready to pull the trigger on this pack. The Siren skin is almost worth it alone, so being able to use your favorite skin with a new coat of paint is something that players will be ready to jump on without thinking. Normally, skins can run anywhere from $10 to $20 alone, so being able to get 3 of them, plus back bling and pickaxes make this a worthwhile purchase.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.