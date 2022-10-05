How to Fix Fortnite Error Code ESP-Buimet-003

If you’re looking to get into a match of Fortnite, but can’t stop running into Error Codes when you’re trying to boot your game up, there may be something going on. The latest victim seems to be the ESP-Buimet-003 Error that is plaguing gamers around the world, making it near impossible to get into this Battle Royale title.

However, with a few simple steps, you may be able to get into the game faster than you think, so let’s dive into the details and find out what you’ll need to do to get back into Fortnite after being hit with this pesky error message!

How To Get Rid Of Error Codes In Fortnite

The first thing that you’ll want to do is check social media to see if either the @FortniteStatus page has posted any known issues with the game, or if it may be something happening on your end. The official Twitter page is excellent at keeping players in the know of what’s going on, and in this case, it seems that there is something preventing gamers from logging into the game.

We're investigating an error where players are unable to connect to Epic servers and we'll provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/0wMO8jX2a7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 5, 2022

However, if you do not see any sort of update on the page, and it seems that there may just be something happening on your end, there are also a few steps that you’ll be able to take. You’ll want to first exit completely out of the game and try to go back in to see if the Error Message has gone away. If not, you’ll want to give your console of choice a restart, to see if something just needs to have a moment to rest.

If that doesn’t work, giving your router a restart may be the answer that you’re looking for, as with any electronic, they need the occasional powernap to make sure that they are running properly. In a situation like this, we don’t recommend uninstalling the game, as these log-in issues are normally either something server-side or internet related, so completely removing the game is not likely to help.

Finally, the only other step would be being patient while Epic Games works on the game to get it back up and running. While this may not be the amplest answer, you’ll just need to give them time to figure out what is causing this to happen.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, & PC.