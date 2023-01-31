Fortnite: All New Reality Augments and Their Abilities in Update 23.30

A new Fortnite update means new cosmetic items along with weekly challenges and items. Update 23.30 is here, and the latest update brings players a whole new array of Reality Augments with all new abilities to help them survive longer in the famous battle royale mode. But what are these Reality Augments called, and what makes them different than the ones that came before? Look no further, as we have all the answers to your questions regarding every new augment available in Fortnite.

Every Reality Augment and What They Do in Fortnite Update 23.30

Below we have the list of all confirmed Reality Augments and their abilities.

Shadow Striker – Shadow Bombs appear in chests and other containers across the map.

– Shadow Bombs appear in chests and other containers across the map. Rift-jector seat – Activates a rift jump short after a player’s shield breaks.

– Activates a rift jump short after a player’s shield breaks. Harvester – Destroying plants will drop Big Bush Bombs and forageable items, and the effects for these items will increase for the rest of the match. These can include shield mushrooms, apples, and grenades.

– Destroying plants will drop Big Bush Bombs and forageable items, and the effects for these items will increase for the rest of the match. These can include shield mushrooms, apples, and grenades. Icy Slide – After sliding, the player receives a speed boost.

– After sliding, the player receives a speed boost. Mythic Munition – A Mythic-level pistol is added to the player’s inventory.

– A Mythic-level pistol is added to the player’s inventory. Deft Hands – Pistols auto-reload.

As you can see, these Reality Augments are a great way to give you the upper hand during a match, especially when it comes to completing the weekly challenges. For example, they can specifically help when you want to collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, considering you have a high chance of surviving longer with these augments equipped. Speaking of weekly challenges, Fortnite is now allowing players more time to complete them, as they will be available for the rest of the season instead of just weekly.

As you come across these augments, you may want to reroll, which can be done quickly in the augment main menu. Doing so will grant you a different augment that could fit your situation better, depending on your current match.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023