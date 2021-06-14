Fortnite: All Week 2 Alien Artifact Locations

Alien Artifacts are new collectibles for players to find in Fortnite Season 7. They’re used to unlock new styles for the customizable Kymera alien skin, so many players have been trying to collect them all so they can unlock the rarest items. There are only five Alien Artifacts released each week though, and the week 2 set is now available for players to find on the island. Thankfully, we’ve got your back with a map and detailed descriptions of where you can find all of them. Here’s where to find all five Alien Artifacts in week 2.

Fortnite Week 2 Alien Artifact Locations

The first Alien Artifact is found on top of the satellite dish of the IO base to the west of Believer Beach. The second Alien Artifact is located in a house to the northeast of Pleasant Park near the Guardian Tower. The third Alien Artifact can be found on the bridge to the south of Corny Complex. The fourth Alien Artifact is found by the pool near the pylon to the northeast of Retail Row. The fifth Alien Artifact is located in a house near the Guardian Tower on the left island of the lake to the north of Misty Meadows.

As always, the capsules will reward you with four Alien Artifacts that you can use to unlock new styles for the Kymera skin. If you collect all five capsules for week 2 you’ll have 20 Alien Artifacts in total. If you got all five Alien Artifacts from week 1 as well, your total should be somewhere around 40 depending on how many Cosmic Chests you’ve found. Check out our Alien Artifacts guide to see the locations of all of them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has only just begun, and there’s a lot of content coming to the game in the next few weeks. Superman is this season’s secret skin, and the Man of Steel will be released for all Season 7 Battle Pass owners on August 12. In the meantime, players can keep grinding for Battle Stars and complete the new weekly challenges for Season 7.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.