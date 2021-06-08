Fortnite: Where to Place Rubber Ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach

Fortnite Season 7 is finally here, and the last Legendary quest of the first week requires players to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach. This challenge comes after you complete the quest to interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board. One duck must be placed in each location, and there’s a specific place in each POI where the duck needs to be taken. Thankfully, these spots aren’t too hard to find. Completing this quest will earn you a ton of XP, scoring you some bonus Battle Stars to spend on new Battle Pass rewards. Here’s where to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach in Fortnite.

Where to Place Rubber Ducks in Fortnite

You need to place one duck at Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach in order to complete this quest. Here’s an overview of where each duck needs to be placed.

Retail Row: On the basketball court in the southeastern corner of the area

On the basketball court in the southeastern corner of the area Pleasant Park: Near a gas pump at the gas station on the east side of the area

Near a gas pump at the gas station on the east side of the area Believer Beach: By the pool to the east of the pier

Keep reading below to see more detailed descriptions and maps of each rubber duck location. Each area will glow gold and have the outline of a duck, so they’re pretty hard to miss.

Retail Row Rubber Duck

The Retail Row rubber duck is located in the corner of the basketball court next to one of the houses in the southeast corner of the area.

Pleasant Park Rubber Duck

The Pleasant Park rubber duck is located next to a gas pump at the gas station on the eastern edge of the area.

Believer Beach Rubber Duck

The Believer Beach rubber duck is located near the pool to the east of the pier and to the north of the tall resort building.

As always, it’s highly recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble. While you can get it done in Battle Royale, the whole process is much easier in Team Rumble where you don’t have to worry about getting eliminated. The main bonus of Team Rumble is the ability to use your glider whenever you want, which will allow you to travel between the three locations quickly. That way, you could potentially get all three ducks placed in the same match. You don’t have to get them all done in the same match for the challenge though, so you could take your time and only do one per game if that’s more your speed. As long as all three ducks get placed eventually, the quest will be completed and you’ll earn a ton of XP and possibly a few Battle Stars if you level up.

This is the final step for the first Legendary quest of Season 7, but there are many other challenges to tackle this week before the next set arrives in a few days. Accepting a quest from a payphone is an easy way to earn a lot of XP, and you can start searching for Alien Artifacts so you can customize the Kymera skin. If you’re done with all the challenges this week, all you can do is grind away at the Season 7 Battle Pass and try to unlock the Rick Sanchez skin on the final page.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 8th, 2021