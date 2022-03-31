Fortnite: Damage a Tank to Collect Armor Samples Location Map

A new set of challenges is now live in Fortnite, and one of the weekly quests requires players to damage a tank to collect armor samples. The war between the IO and The Seven rages on, and The Seven need our help to learn more about the IO’s tanks in this quest. Tanks are new in Chapter 3 Season 2, and they can be particularly challenging to defeat in the all-new Zero Build mode.

Thankfully, there are places to find unoccupied tanks that will make this challenge very easy to complete. Here is the best place to damage a tank to collect armor samples in Fortnite.

Fortnite Damage Tank to Collect Armor Samples Location

While tanks can be found all over the Fortnite map, the best place to complete this quest is the southern edge of The Daily Bugle. There’s an IO checkpoint there underneath the IO airship where you can find an unoccupied tank that’s perfect for this challenge. You can see its exact location on the map below.

Once you find the tank, just attack it with any weapon and it will drop armor samples. You need to collect two of these samples for this challenge, so you don’t need to completely destroy the tank. To collect the samples, simply approach them and hold the interact button. Keep an eye out for other players who will surely be after this tank to complete this quest for themselves.

If this tank has been stolen or destroyed before you can collect the required amount of armor samples, then don’t worry. Any tank will work for this challenge, so you can just explore the map until you find another one or just wait until your next match and try again. You can find tanks all over the map at IO-controlled areas like Coney Crossroads.

When you finish this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 23,000 XP for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. There are a ton of other quests to complete this week as well, like finding the missing battle bus plans or delivering a tank to a Seven outpost. If the tank from The Daily Bugle is still intact, you can drive it a short distance northeast to the local Seven outpost to knock out two challenges at once.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.