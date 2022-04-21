Week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally arrived, and a new daily quest requires players to destroy structures with a light machine gun. This sounds super simple on paper, but nobody can actually seem to find the weapon anywhere on the island. Chapter 3 Season 2 boasts one of the most diverse arsenals in the game’s history, with multiple SMGs, assault rifles, shotguns, and more, but the light machine gun is seemingly nowhere to be found. The quest is still in the game though, so how are you supposed to destroy structures with a light machine gun in Fortnite?

How to Destroy Structures With a Light Machine Gun in Fortnite

There’s been a mixup with this quest, because the light machine gun is not actually in the game yet. Epic Games not not yet unvaulted the LMG, so you can’t obtain it in-game yet. However, since the quest calls for the weapon, it’s likely that the weapon will be added to the game sometime this week. Either that, or the quest will be changed.

Other quests similar to this one have been modified prior to release, but sometimes they end up being added to the game regardless. Epic Games is usually pretty quick to make a change in those situations though, so expect to hear something soon. Keep an eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter page for updates.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other quests and challenges available this week in Fortnite. The next set of Resistance quests is now available, tasking players with recovering a data drive from Daily Rubble and more. The Prowler quests are live now as well, allowing players to unlock the Prowler skin. The Ranger shotgun has also been added to the game.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.