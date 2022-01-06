Fortnite: How to Get Free Crescent Shroom Pickaxe

You can get the brand new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 for free. This year’s Fortnite Winterfest was a game-breaking event and even Epic Games didn’t anticipate that the holiday event would break their servers. The developers giving away 14 days of free rewards during the event were loved and appreciated by everyone, but it seems like Epic is still not done with giving out free gifts.

As an apology for server issues towards the end of December, Epic Games is offering players a bonus extra present called the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe. Here’s how you can get the final Winterfest 2021 present in Fortnite Chapter 3.

How to Get Free Crescent Shroom Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3

​You can get the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe all you have to do is make sure that you have logged in during the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event. The holiday event will come to an end on January 6, 2022. As per Epic’s tweet, the developers will be “granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later.”

As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! pic.twitter.com/d2xiIDnyl2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

Epic Games has also planned a Power Leveling Weekend from January 7 to January 10, which will be excellent to earn some XP and level up the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Those who didn’t log in during the holiday event will be able to purchase the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe from the item store later when it arrives in the Fortnite Item Store. Currently, the developers have not disclosed how many V-bucks the pickaxe will cost, but based on pure speculation the item could cost somewhere around 800 V-Bucks to 1200 V-Bucks.

Reminder: Madcap will finally be released later this season! In the latest update, the outfit was updated to show the text "Introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1" In-Game! pic.twitter.com/ZfxXQDzWAg — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 2, 2022

The Crescent Shroom Pickaxe is a matching cosmetic for the upcoming Madcap skin and Epic is giving players the opportunity to claim it for free. Leaks have revealed that the Madcap skin will be added sometime during Chapter 3 Season 1. Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR had tweeted that Epic has updated the outfit to show the text “Introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1” in the game. HYPEX, another well-known leaker has suggested that we will be getting a Madcap bundle which will include the skin, a backbling, and the pickaxe.

Madcap was updated this update to say "Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1" so expect the bundle to release this season, or probably this month! pic.twitter.com/2t8DHm6jC1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 16, 2021

However, there is no release date for the skin as of now. It is quite possible that the skin, as well as the pickaxe, is introduced with the mid-season update.

​Fortnite is right now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store.