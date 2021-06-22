The Cosmic Summer event is finally here in Fortnite, and Summer Mias will be one of the new skins featured during this event. There are already a ton of free Cosmic Summer rewards that players can earn by completing quests, but there will also be brand-new summer-themed skins added to the Item Shop over the course of the event. Epic Games released a screenshot showcasing Summer Midas, Summer Jules, and many other summertime skins, and each of these characters will be available during the Item Shop at some point during Cosmic Summer. Here’s how to get Summer Midas in Fortnite.

How to Get Summer Midas in Fortnite

Summer Midas will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the Cosmic Summer event. The outfit is officially called Midsummer Midas, but the price is currently unknown. Unlike Summer Jules and many of the other summer skins, Midsummer Midas will come with a new pickaxe, weapon wrap, and loading screen, meaning this bundle will probably cost quite a few V-Bucks. Midsummer Midas also has three unique styles, one of which turns all of his tattoos gold.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we will get a new or returning summer skin in the Item Shop every day until the Cosmic Summer event ends on July 6. It’s unknown if all the skins are going to drop at once or if they’ll be released one at a time, so keep an eye on the Item Shop throughout the event so you don’t miss Summer Midas and the other new skins.

We will get new and/or returning summer skins everyday from today until June 6th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

While you’re waiting for the new skins to hit the store, you can start working on your Cosmic Summer quests. The first set is already live, requiring players to jump into Bio’s Zone Wars Trio and complete various challenges. More quests will be released in the coming days that focus on other limited-time modes as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.