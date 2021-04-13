Fortnite: How to Play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost

A new set of Spire quests has arrived in Fortnite, and the first new challenge requires you to play the Spire’s message at a Guardian Outpost. You have to have completed the previous set of Spire quests in order to begin this one, so you won’t be able to do this quest if you haven’t gathered artifacts for Tarana or retrieved a Cult Talisman for Raz. Guardian Outposts are major locations that have been around since the start of Season 6, so you’ve probably been to at least one of them before. Still, figuring out exactly where you need to play the Spire’s message can be a bit tricky.

How to Play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must first make your way to any of the six Guardian Outposts on the island. These can be found at the ends of the orange areas extending from the Spire at the center of the map. Their locations are also marked on the map below.

Once you arrive at a Guardian Outpost, climb to the top of the structure and you should see a highlighted location for you to play the Spire’s message. Simply interact with the highlighted spot to complete the challenge. A strange message will begin to play, but you don’t have to listen to it to finish the challenge. This is great because several players are swarming the Guardian Outposts to complete this challenge for themselves, which can make survival quite difficult if you’re dropping at one of these hotly contested locations.

Once you finish this quest, the next and most challenging part of this new set of Spire quest begins: finding and talking to the Joneses. This quest isn’t too terribly difficult, but the main problem will be dealing with other players as you try to make any kind of progress on this challenge.

