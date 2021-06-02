Fortnite: How to Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle

A new set of weekly challenges has arrived in Fortnite, and this week players are required to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. This isn’t the first time during Season 6 that players have been asked to hunt for hidden items in certain locations, but this is thankfully one of the easier scavenger hunts of the season. With Season 7 nearly here, there isn’t much time to get this challenge done and catch up on any other challenges that you may have missed out on throughout the season. Here’s how to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle in Fortnite.

How to Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold

There are two artifacts in each location. To find the first artifact in Stealthy Stronghold, visit the ruins in the southeastern part of the area. On the first floor of the ruins, enter the doorway that leads under the stairs. Inside this room will be a small gold idol, which is the first artifact for this challenge. To find the second artifact in Stealthy Stronghold, head north from there to reach another small ruin, which is basically next door. The second artifact can be found on the first floor of this ruin. It’s a gold idol just like the first, and it’s waiting in plain sight.

How to Raid an Artifact from Coral Castle

Next up is Coral Castle, which is just a short distance to the west of Stealthy Stronghold. There are two artifacts you can obtain here as well. The first artifact is located in the southernmost building of the area. The artifact is a small gray idol, and it can be found on the first floor in the western half of the building. From there, head north to the main building of Coral Castle to find the second artifact. Simply head inside the main complex and you’ll find the second artifact underwater next to an obelisk on the first floor. It’s a small gray idol just like the first one.

Once you collect the artifacts, the challenge will be completed. You don’t have to collect every artifact in the same match to complete this challenge, but you definitely could because the two locations are so close to one another. It’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble, that way you won’t have to worry about getting eliminated too early and you can use your glider to get around more quickly.

This is one of the final weekly challenges for Fortnite Season 6, since the season is set to end next week. If the new foreshadowing quests are anything to go by, something big is coming to the island that will serve as the main threat for the next season. Aliens have already started appearing in some locations and abducting players at random, so it looks like Fortnite Season 7 will be sci-fi themed. The new season is set to begin very soon, so be sure to clean up any challenges from Season 6 that you may have been neglecting until now. This is your last chance to get any remaining Battle Pass skins you have yet to unlock, and it’s also your last chance to unlock the Neymar skin.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.