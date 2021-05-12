Fortnite Rift NPC Locations: Activate a Rift by Purchasing it From a Character

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is now live, and one of the new weekly quests requires you to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character. Rifts are nothing new in the world of Fortnite, but now they can be bought using Gold Bars from NPCs that sell them. Not every NPC on the island sells rifts, however, so you’ll need to visit specific characters in order to complete this challenge. You only need to use one rift to complete this quest, so it shouldn’t take too long at all. Here’s how to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character in Fortnite.

Where to Activate a Rift by Purchasing It From a Character in Fortnite

There are 7 characters that sell rifts in Fortnite. Rifts cost 245 Gold Bars and instantly teleport you into the air. Here are all the NPCs that sell rifts and their locations.

Raz – Located in the main building of Colossal Crops

– Located in the main building of Colossal Crops Rebirth Raven – Located in a house on a hill northwest of Sweaty Sands

– Located in a house on a hill northwest of Sweaty Sands Orelia – Found on an island directly south of Flush Factory and Slurpy Swamp

– Found on an island directly south of Flush Factory and Slurpy Swamp Cabbie – Located outside a building on the southern side of Lazy Lake

– Located outside a building on the southern side of Lazy Lake Castaway Jonesy – Found on the small island in the northeast corner of the map

– Found on the small island in the northeast corner of the map Willow – Found wandering around Weeping Woods

– Found wandering around Weeping Woods Bunker Jonesy – Has ten different spawn locations In a house east of Catty Corner past the mountain In a house on the southern coast of the island below Misty Meadows In a house southeast of Catty Corner In a shack on the hill east of Misty Meadows On the Camp Cod island at the southern edge of the map At Rainbow Rentals on the beach southwest of Holly Hedges On the island with the lighthouse northwest of Stealthy Stronghold On a house on a hill northwest of Steamy Stacks In a shack southwest of Slurpy Swamp In a house northwest of Holly Hedges

– Has ten different spawn locations

You can see every NPC that sells rifts on the map below. Bunker Jonesy’s locations are not included because he only appears at one of his ten spawn locations at random each match, so you should just try to find one of the other six characters that sell rifts instead.

Once you find one of these characters, simply speak to them and select “Activate Rift” to purchase the rift. This option costs 245 Gold Bars. Once you activate the rift, you’ll be instantly teleported into the sky and be able to use your glider to leave the area. You only have to do this once to complete this challenge, so the quest will be marked as complete the second you buy the rift. You’ll earn 24,000 XP for finishing this challenge, which should put you one step closer to finishing the Season 6 Battle Pass.

This challenge is fairly simple, but like most Fortnite challenges, other players can make it much harder than it needs to be. Thankfully, NPCs still spawn in Team Rumble, so drop into that mode and visit any of the characters that sell rifts and you should be able to make the purchase without much hassle. You can still get it done in a standard battle royale match, but trying to talk to someone popular like Raz could just get you eliminated before you can activate the rift. Save yourself the headache and get this challenge done in Team Rumble.

Chapter 2 Season 6 comes to a close in just one month, so you should catch up on any challenges you’re missing before time runs out. The Neymar skin is out now, and you can get all sorts of soccer-themed rewards by completing Neymar challenges. You can also check out our guides on where to find research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park or how to get the Gold Lara Croft style.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.