Fortnite: Stop the Music at Rave Cave Location

There are new weekly challenges in Fortnite for players to complete! One of these challenges involves the Rave Cave, a location found north of Groovy Grove and Reality Falls. The challenge asks players to stop the music in the Rave Cave, which – as the name implies – will leave the cave without its signature beats. While it might seem like a difficult task at first, getting rid of the music is actually quite simple. With some patience and determination, anyone can complete this quest even while going after other challenges for Summer 2022!

How to Stop the Music at the Rave Cave in Fortnite

Players will need to enter the cave itself to begin the challenge. Once inside, they can stop the music by destroying all the speakers inside the cave. The speakers act like any other destructible object in Fortnite; just attack them and they’ll break eventually. Be warned that some speakers look different from others, and some are tougher to destroy. This includes speakers on and around the stage, as well as speakers found elsewhere throughout the cave. There is no stop button inside the cave, so the speakers must be destroyed in order to complete the quest. Make sure to comb through the entire area if you want to cross this challenge off your list!

After completing the challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP. It’s a simple task that can be completed without much trouble as long as you know what to do, in turn making for some very easy XP gains. After completing this challenge, you can get a head start on some of the other quests, including doing a 360 spin while dismounting a boar. You can also complete this quest while logged in to GeForce Now if you’re looking to get your hands on a special free pickaxe skin.

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices.