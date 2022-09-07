Fire with Fire Week is here in Fortnite and that means that the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun have been unvaulted! Like peanut butter and jelly, the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath pair perfectly together and are needed to complete quests. Two quests, one for each respective weapon, are available during Fire with Fire Week and will reward 12k XP each. Here is how to find the Primal Flame Bow and the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun in Fortnite.

Where to Find Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun in Fortnite

First off, you must know that the Primal Flame Bow and the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun have been unvaulted for the Fire with Fire Week only. That means that they are only available from September 7 at 9 a.m. ET to September 13 at 9 a.m. ET. That said, hop into Fortnite now to achieve all of the Fire with Fire quests with the Primal Flame Bow and the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.

The best place to find Primal Flame Bows and Dragon’s Breath Shotguns is ground loot, chests, and supply drops. Since these weapons are only unvaulted for a week, Epic Games wants you to find them anywhere and everywhere. So, check the ground at popular POIs, open every chest, and look for supply drops to find the Primal Flame Bow and the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.

The Primal Flame Bow quest requires you to hit an enemy with the weapon fully drawn twice. The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun quest requires you to deal 800 damage to opponents within 10 meters. Both of these quests will reward you with 12k XP. You can also use the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun to ignite structures, which is another quest, and you can use a Chug Cannon to extinguish fires.

If you are looking for more Fortnite coverage, head over to our Fortnite page. Along with how to complete weekly challenges, we have when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will start and much more.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.