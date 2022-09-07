Fortnite has a new weekly quest and it has a challenge that requires you to extinguish structures on fire with slurp. This may seem confusing because Slurp is only used for shields. However, you can use Slurp to extinguish fires in Fortnite. Here’s how!

How to Extinguish Fires with Slurp in Fortnite

The easiest way to extinguish fires with slurp in Fortnite is with the Chug Cannon. Or course, you can use a Shield Keg or Chug Splash, but those don’t have the precision that the Chug Cannon has. Plus, you don’t want to waste the two best ways to get shields in Fortnite on extinguishing fires.

Before you get a Chug Cannon, make sure that you have a Primal Flame Bow, Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, or a Firefly Jar. You will need one of these items in order to cause structures to be on fire. If you get the Chug Cannon too early, you run the risk of dying with the Chug Cannon and not completing the quest.

To get a Chug Cannon quickly in Fortnite, simply travel to the building north of Logjam Junction and northwest of the mansion with the maze. In this building, speak with Kyle and buy the Chug Cannon for 600 Gold Bars. We know, it is a lot of Gold Bars, but this is the best way to extinguish structures on fire with slurp in Fortnite.

You will need to extinguish 100 fires, so wait until multiple panels of a building are on fire before firing your Chug Cannon. With this technique, you will also be progressing through the other Fire with Fire quests, so it is a win-win!

For more Fortnite guides, news, and content, check out our Fortnite page. If you want to know all about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 or if you want to know how to complete all of the Play Your Way quests, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.