Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 4: Treasure Areas 7 and 8 + Second Special Treasure Location

The fourth day of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Lost Riches event is here, bringing to players two new Treasure Areas and the rest of the pieces needed to complete the puzzle for its second Special Treasure Location.

With that said, we will now guide you through the new areas to make sure you are 100% ready to hunt for those coins and get those Primogems!

Treasure Area 7 – Location and Tips

The seventh treasure area is located in the shores connecting the regions of Kujou Encampment and Tatarasuna, most specifically in the waypoint located east of a Statue of the Seven. You can check its location on the map below:

Once in the Treasure area, all the coins will be located at sea level. After unlocking all coins, you may be able to take on another challenge, which consists in, this time, defeating a Thunderhelm Lawachurl in 40 seconds. For that, bring your best DPS, and don’t underestimate the enemy’s defense.

Treasure Area 8 – Location and Tips

The eighth treasure area is located west of the Statue of the Seven in Tatarasuna, unfortunately, you will not be able to jump straight to the treasure region, since there’s no waypoint there. You can check out the location in the image below:

Don’t be fooled by the size of the area, all coins are located close to each other and away from enemies.

Second Special Treasure Location

After unlocking all treasure pieces, you can make your way to the second Special Treasure, which is located on Fort Mumei. You can check the location on the map below:

Once there, you just need to follow your Seelie to the location of the Secret Treasure and solve the puzzle as exemplified in the Puzzle Hint, present on the event page, to claim your 60 Primogems.

Genshin Impact’s new Lost Riches event will be available from now to August 16.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.