Genshin Impact 2.4 How to get the new Ningguang Skin

December 27th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Ningguang-outfit-1

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is only a few days away and players are already gearing up for what looks to be one of Genshin’s best updates. With that said, among the many additions coming to the title, one of the best is the arrival of a new skin for fan-favorite Geo 4-star Ningguang, called “Orchid’s Evening Gown”. But how will you be able to get it? We will now tell you how to get Ningguang’s new skin (outfit) “Orchid’s Evening Gown” on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 so that you can show all who oppose you the true power of the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, now on her formal wear.

How to get the new Ningguang Skin on Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4

According to miHoYo, in an official post on HoYoLab, players will be able to acquire Ningugang’s new skin “Orchid’s Evening Gown” by taking part in the exclusive event “Fleeting Colors in Flight”. The event is set to start shortly after the debut of version 2.4. After the event ends, players will be able to acquire the new skin by buying it on the game’s Character Outfit Shop for a sum of 1,680 Genesis Crystals. The outfit will be a permanent addition to the shop.

Ningguang-Skin

Ningguang’s new skill will be the 4th to arrive at the game, after the debut of both Barbara and Jean’s on the game’s version 1.6, ”Midsummer Island Adventure”. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 will also feature the debut of a new skin for Keqing, as well as the in-game debut of 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe, and 5-star Geo Polearm user Yun Jin. You can check out how to get Keqing’s new outfit ”Opulent Splendor”, here. Don’t forget to also check out all the character featured banners coming with version 2.4.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2021

