Genshin Impact 2.5: How to Get the Mask Furnishing

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 is here, bringing to players not only the long-awaited debut of 5-Star Electro Catalyst wielder Yae Miko but also the debut of a new Enkanomiya event, called Three Realms Gateway Offering. With that said, Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 also gives players the ability to get the mask of the beloved and mysterious Shrine Maiden Kazari, as new furnishing. Now, to make sure that you can get the memento as soon as possible here’s how to get the A Mask furnishing in Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom”.

How to Get the Mask Furnishing in Genshin Impact

As we said above, the mask is a memento of the NPC Kazari, who helped Travelers perform the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual, as part of the world quest of the same name. With that said, players can get the Kazari’s Mask furnishing by heading to the Grand Narukami Shrine after having completed the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual world quest. Upon arriving at the location, you just need to talk to Inagi Hotomi, an NPC located at the entrance of the Shrine, close to the Waypoint. Once you talk to her, you will be able to follow up by asking the Shrine Maiden about Kazari, which will prompt her to give you the ”A Mask” furnishing after a short dialogue. After getting the new Serenitea Pot decoration, you just need to go to your Serenitea Pot and place it. To recap, here’s how to get the A Mask furnishing in Genshin impact:

Complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual world quest.

Go to the Grand Narukami Shrine.

Find Inagi Hotomi in the area surrounding the Shrine’s waypoint.

Talk to Inagi Hotomi and ask her to tell you more about Kazari.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2022