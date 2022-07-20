Genshin impact 2.8: How to Complete the Challenge of the Starry Sky

The newest chapter of Genshin Impact‘s ”Summertime Odyssey” is here, allowing players the chance to, this time, dive into Mona’s mirage. With that said, just like in Fischl, Kazuha, and Xinyan’s domains, players need to complete a series of challenges and puzzles to proceed, with the Challenge of the Starry Sky being one of the most tricky. Now, so that you can complete Mona’s questline, here’s how to complete the Challenge of the Starry Sky in Genshin Impact.

How to Complete the Challenge of the Starry Sky in Genshin impact 2.8

The Challenge of the Night Sky consists in taking control of Mona, as you must avoid the many projectiles, or stars, which will come in your direction. To complete the Challenge, you need to avoid the stars for a total of 1 minute, taking into account that, once you are hit by 30 projectiles you will automatically fail.

With that said, to complete the challenge, we advise you to always predict the path of the projectiles and then move accordingly, as by doing that you will be able to avoid them more easily and, at the same time, look for a more optimal position. It’s also important to point out that, once the mark of 30 seconds passes, a series of projectiles covering the whole area will begin to constantly appear. To avoid them, run diagonally to the opposing side. When facing projectiles from all directions, go down to increase your options.

Now that you know how to complete the Challenge of the Starry Sky in Genshin Impact’s version 2.8, don’t forget to also check out how to get a free Fischl as part of the event, how to start Kazuha’s story quest, as well as an overview of all revealed and leaked Sumeru characters.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.