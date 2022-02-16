Genshin Impact: All Yae Miko Constellations Explained

Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is finally here, bringing to players not only the playable debut of Yae Miko, the Guji of the Narukami Shrine, and the game’s new 5-star Electro Catalyst user but also a new wave of content. With that said, and to make sure that you are fully ready to add Genshin Impact‘s new electro sub-DPS to your team, here’s everything you need to know about Yae Miko’s constellations.

All Yae Miko Constellations Explained

As we said above, Yae Miko is a sub-DPS. Her main focus is not on staying in the field the longest, but on actually dealing massive damage while out off of it, all while getting buffed by your supports and increasing your rotation’s overall damage. With that said, all of her constellations focus on improving upon that, allowing her to deal way more damage, as well as generate more energy for herself, thus making her Elemental Burst, which is capable of nuking your enemies, available in quicker intervals. Now, as promised, you can check out a comprehensive look at all of Yae Miko’s constellations below:

C1 Yakan Offering: Yae Miko restores 8 energy particles every time her Elemental Burst destroys one of her Sesshou Sakura’s, which allows it to deal extra massive damage. (Can restore up to 24 particles).

C2 Fox's Mooncall: Her first Sesshou Sakura will now start at Lv.2. Increases the maximum level of her Sesshou Sakuras to 4.

C3 The Seven Glamours: Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3 and its Maximum level to 15.

C4 Sakura Channeling: Increases all party members' Electro Damage bonus by 20% for 5 seconds after a Sesshou Sakura token deals damage to opponents. (Ideal for a sub-DPS on a Raiden Shogun composition).

C5 Mischeavous Teasing: Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3 and its Maximum level to 15.

C6 Forbidden Art: Daisesshou: The attacks of Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakura tokens will now ignore 60% of her enemy's defense.

Apart from the arrival of Yae Miko, the game’s version 2.5 is also bringing to players a new series of enemies, a new weekly boss, as well as two new story quests, Yae Miko’s “Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I – The Great Narukami Offering”, and the Radien Shogun’s “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams”. Apart from that, the version will also ring to players a new free 4-star Catalyst called Oathsworn Eye.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.