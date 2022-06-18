Genshin Impact Best F2P Arataki Itto Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Talents, and More

Among all the characters in Genshin Impact, Arataki Itto can be considered a fan favorite, thanks to not only his personality and design but also to his extremely straightforward and high damaging set, which is focused on dealing massive amounts of Geo damage within a fixed rotation. But, what is the best F2P build for him? To answer that and more, here’s a F2P Arataki Itto build sure to turn him into an unstoppable force.

Best F2P Weapons for Arataki Itto

Taking into account that this build will be focused on increasing Itto’s overall damage as a DPS, as well as the fact that his biggest strength lies in making use of his charged attacks while on his Elemental Burst state, which not only coats his attacks with Geo but also buffs his damage by a percentage of his overall Defense, our main and only pick will be the 4-star craftable Claymore Whiteblind, as the weapon will not only massively increase his Defense, but can also boost his overall damage considerably if refined to the maximum.

Recommended Artifacts for F2P Itto

As, with the exception of our weapon of choice, this build will be identical to our current recommended Arataki Itto build, and will be focused on not only increasing his overall defense but also his overall Geo damage, we recommend that you make use of a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams set, thanks to both its Defense boost, as well as its passive, which can further increase Itto’s defense and Geo damage by a maximum of 24%.

You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: DEF%

DEF% Goblet of Eonothem : Geo Damage Bonus.

: Geo Damage Bonus. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Damage.

It’s important to prioritize artifacts with both CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge substats, as Itto will make up for the absent Crit Rate main stat, while Whiteblind will offer a boost in Defense, making up for the lack of DEF-oriented substats.

What Talents to Prioritize

Taking into account that for Itto to shine, you will need to make use of his Burst frequently, as well as the fact that his damage while in his Burst state is dependent on his normal attack damage, we recommend that you focus on leveling up both his Normal/Charged attacks and his Elemental Burst simultaneously, and only then shift your focus to his Elemental Skill.

Recommended Team Compositions

As, just like Xiao, Arataki Itto can be categorized as a Selfish DPS, which means that his team composition needs to be focused on empowering him above all else, we recommend the use of a composition featuring at least 3 Geo units and focused on not only buffing him but also shielding him and generating particles. With that said, here are a few compositions sure to bring the best out of Arataki Itto:

Arataki Itto + Gorou (C4+) + Albedo + Zhongli

Arataki Itto + Gorou + Geo Traveler + Noelle

Arataki Itto + Geo Traveler + Jean + Zhongli/Albedo

Arataki Itto + Gorou (C4+) + Yun Jin + Zhongli/Albedo

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.