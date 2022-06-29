Genshin Impact‘s Core of the Apparatus event just debuted, giving players the ability to get a fair share of items, Mora, and Primogems, all sure to help them get ready for the arrival of the game’s upcoming version 2.8. With that said, as part of the first quest of the event, players are tasked with finding and collecting a total of 12 materials, 3 ores, 3 flowers, and 6 fruits. But where can you find all the items? To answer that and more, here’s where you can find all the items needed to complete the Core of the Apparatus Day 1 quest in one fell swoop.

Genshin Impact Core of the Apparatus Day 1 Guide: Where to Find All Materials

To get all items in one fell swoop, we recommend that you first head to a Fishing Spot located between Mondstadt and the Whispering Woods. Once there you will be able to find the ores by heading east, the fruits by heading to an apple tree located north, which will be close to a branch featuring 3 berries, and the flowers by heading to the first area of the Whispering Woods, where you will find a pond featuring 3 Calla Lilly’s. With that said, you can check out the exact location of all items on the map below:

To recap, here’s where to find all items needed to complete the first quest of the Core of the Apparatus event:

3 Flowers: In the first area of the Whispering Woods.

In the first area of the Whispering Woods. 3 Ores: East of the fishing spot located between Mondstadt and the Whispering Woods.

East of the fishing spot located between Mondstadt and the Whispering Woods. 6 Fruits: North of the fishing spot located between Mondstadt and the Whispering Woods.

Once you collect all items, just talk to Bertrand to complete the Source Material Collection. Then, you just need to open the event’s page to receive a total of 60 Primogems, as well as three Jeweled Branches of a Distant Sea and 30,000 Mora.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.