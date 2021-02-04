Genshin Impact – How to Beat Primo Geovishap Elite Boss Battle

The Primo Geovishap is the newest Elite Boss battle to be added in Genshin Impact Version 1.3, and this giant rock-lizard is a tough stone to crack. Unlocking the Primo Geovishap Elite Boss battle may be the easiest part of the whole ordeal, but the battle itself isn’t too bad if you bring some shields along.

The Primo Geovishap in Genshin Impact is best confronted with a character that can generate shields.

The Primo Geovishap isn’t too terrible to fight, so long as you have someone on your team that can either generate elemental shields, or use one on demand (Noelle, Xinyan, etc.). The Primo Geovishap uses a combination of slow, sweeping strikes and ground-pounds, though it will chain up to four attacks together. These are all fairly easy to dodge, especially if you are hugging the boss. The Primo Geovishap will also unleash a burst of elemental-infused breath that deals massive damage, but it can be dodged by sprinting to either side of the Primo Geovishap as it rears up to inhale.

The most dangerous attack in the Primo Geovishap’s arsenal is its Primordial Shower, which sends out a powerful pulse of elemental damage based on whichever element the Primo Geovishap is wielding (Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, or Electro). This attack cannot be avoided by dodging or running away. To mitigate it you need to have an elemental shield up, though as a bonus a portion of the damage absorbed is reflected back towards the Primo Geovishap. If your shield is composed of the same element as the Primo Geovishap’s Primordial Shower, or is a Geo shield it will deal increased damage. To put it bluntly, the Primo Geovishap Elite Boss appears to have been developed with the Zhongli buffs in mind, because he absolutely wrecks the Primo Geovishap.

So long as you have a well-rounded assortment of elements in your team and a character that can generate shields you should have little issue in taking down the Primo Geovishap, though a Geo character is recommended. Like the other Elite Bosses in Genshin Impact, it will cost you 40 Resin to redeem the rewards that spawn upon its death. It shares the same loot pool as the other Elite Bosses, but will drop Character Ascension materials from whatever element it used during the battle (to include Geo). It also drops Juvenile Jade, a new exclusive resource currently used only by Xiao.

- This article was updated on:February 3rd, 2021