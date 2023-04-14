Image: HoYoverse.

While exploring the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert sub-areas in Genshin Impact, players will often come face to face with the hard-to-miss Amrita Crystals, which must be destroyed in order to unlock treasures and solve puzzles. But how can you destroy the Amrita Crystals? Now, here’s how to Destroy the Amrita Crystals on both the Gariveh Lajaverd and Realm of Farakhkert sub-regions in Genshin Impact.

How to Destroy the Amrita Crystals on Gariveh Lajaverd and Realm of Farakhkert in Genshin Impact

In order to destroy the Amrita Crystals in Genshin Impact, you will need to, first of all, find a Nirodha Fruit located close to the Crystal you wish to destroy. Once you do that, change into Sorush and interact with it. Like in the image below, the Nirodha Fruits will often be located in high places visible from the Crystal.

Image: HoYoverse.

After doing that, all you need to do in order to destroy the Crystal is to hover above it and then press/tap the projectile key (Triangle for those either using a controller or playing on PS4 or PS5) in order to shoot at it and destroy it. You can check out how to unlock Sorush in our How to Get Sorush in Genshin Impact guide.

Related: Where to Find and How to Defeat the Iniquitous Baptist Boss in Genshin Impact

To recap, here’s how to destroy the Amrita Crystals:

Find a Nirodha Fruit located close to the Crystal’s location.

Take on the role of Sorush and then head to the fruit’s location.

Interact with the fruit.

Head back to the Crystal’s location and make use of the projectiles to destroy it.

Now that you know how to destroy the Crystals, don’t forget to also check out how to get the Plumes of Purifying Light in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023