The fourth chapter of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 Summertime Odyssey event is here, this time allowing players the chance to delve into Fischl’s past, as they explore her mirage. With that said, as part of the quest, players are tasked with making use of the new Gaze of the Deep mechanic to solve a series of puzzles in order to open the path toward their goal. Now, to make sure that you can finish the quest and get all of its rewards as fast as possible here’s how to repair the bridge during the Immernachtreich Apokalypse portion of Genshin Impact’s Summertime Odyssey event.

Genshin Impact: How to Repair the Bridge in the Immernachtreich Apokalypse Event

You can repair the bridge during Immernachtreich Apokalypse by, once you arrive at its specific area, going down the stairs and interacting with the closest Gaze of the Deep device. Once you do that, focus the lens on the further piece of the bridge and place your cursor as shown in the image below, so that the further half of the bridge will be placed.

After doing that, all you have to do is go to the second device and place the other half of the bridge, which can be done by placing your cursor in the middle of the construction at a medium distance, as shown in the image below, which will completely repair the bridge and create a path towards the castle.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.