Genshin Impact: How to Unlock Weekly Raiden Shogun Boss

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is here, allowing players the chance to not only add Yae Miko to their team but also take part in a series of new quests and events. With that said, among the many additions, the new Raiden Shogun boss fight is among the best, as it allows players the chance to face what many call the Genshin iteration of the Herrscher of Thunder form. Now, to help you unlock the fight as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock the Raiden Shogun boss fight in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock the Weekly Raiden Shogun Boss in Genshin Impact

You can permanently unlock Genshin Impact’s new weekly boss domain, End of the Oneiric Euthymia, with allows players to face the Shogun in battle, by completing the second Raiden Shogun character Story Quest, Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter II: Transient Dreams, which debuted with version 2.5. To be able to trigger the Radin Shogun’s new character chapter, however, you first need to have both completed the Inazuma main storyline and the Raiden Shogun’s First Character Story Quest, Reflections of Mortality. Once you trigger the second quest, you just need to follow its prompts until you finally come face to face with the Shogun’s final form, once you defeat her and complete the quest you will be able to face the boss whenever you want by entering the domain.

It’s important to point out that defeating the Shogun will reward you with a new series of ascension materials, which can be used to ascend Yae Miko’s skills. Also, according to the leaks regarding Genshin Impact’s version 2.6 and Kamisato Ayato, the leader of the Kamisato House and Ayaka’s big-brother will also make use of the materials when ascending his skills.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Gesnhin Impact’s upcoming version 2.6, set to feature not only the debut of 5-star Hydro Sword user Kamisato Ayato, but also the debut of two new artifact sets, and that of the Chasm region is scheduled to debut in about 40 to 45 days.

- This article was updated on February 18th, 2022