Genshin Impact‘s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is here, bringing players the chance to not only add the game’s new 5-Star Electro Catalyst wielder, Yae Miko, to their squad but to also take part in a new Enkanomiya event called Three Realms Gateway Offering, where they can not only take part in a series of new quests but also discover many treasure chests, all sure to reward them with Mora, Materials, and a great amount of Primogems. With that said, we will now tell you how to complete the Place the Stone Slates Back in Their Proper Places puzzle and complete the Bunkoku Enigma world quest in Genshin Impact’s version 2.5.

Genshin Impact: Place the Stone Slates Back in Their Proper Places Solution

After both triggering the Bunkoku Enigma world quest, which you can do by talking to the NPC Yabe in the area surrounding the main body of the Dainichi Mikoshi, and getting all 8 Stone slates scattered around Enkanomiya, you will be able to solve the Place the Stone Slates Back in Their Proper Places Puzzle by moving the Slates so that the shape of the hole in the middle can gain form. You can check out the direction in which you should move each slate to complete the puzzle below.

Upon solving the puzzle, just jump down and follow the quest’s prompts to get the ninth Stone Tablet. Once you get the last piece of the puzzle, just head up and place the tablet to fully complete the puzzle and unlock the true path to the treasure. Once you get the rewards, just head back to Yabe to complete the Bunkoku Enigma world quest and get your hands on 40 Primogems, among many other rewards.

