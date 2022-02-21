Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Boss Guide: How to Beat the Electro Shogun Weekly Boss

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is here, allowing players the chance to not only add the game’s new 5-star electro Catalyst user Yae Miko to their team but to also face the Electro Shogun in a new weekly boss battle. With that said, as you might expect, facing the Shogun in battle is not an easy feat, and will prove to be challenging to even veteran players. Now, to make sure that you can not only defeat the boss but also get the materials needed to triple crown Yae Miko, here’s how to beat the Raiden Shogun weekly boss in Genshin Impact.

Understanding the Raiden Shogun Boss

First of all, it’s important to point out that the Raiden Shogun boss has two forms, each featuring its distinct moveset. When in her normal form, the Shogun will make use of a mix of close-range Electro combo Attacks and a series of AoE attacks. She will also stay mobile and take on an aggressive stance, as getting hit by her attacks will speed up the rate at which the boss accumulates Ominous Destiny. With that said, she will enter her second form, or her Baleful Shadowlord state, once the meter is full, which will heavily increase her damage and overall resistance, while also making her able to deal high damaging AoE attacks at high speeds and perform a one-shot move called ”The Final Calamity”.

How to Beat the Raiden Shogun Boss in Genshin Impact

When facing the Shogun in her normal form, we recommend that you stay mobile and focus on dealing heavy Elemental Damage, don’t forget that her attacks will also deplete you of your energy, so don’t be overly focused on it. It’s also important to make use of jump dodges and well-timed dashes to escape her combos. Defeating the many illusions the boss will place in the field is also a great way to increase damage, as doing so will stun her, allowing your team the chance to deal massive damage at low risk.

Once the Shogun’s Ominous Destiny meter caps out and she enters her Baleful Shadowlord state, immediately put up a shield, as she will become extremely aggressive and gain a wide arsenal of long-ranged and devastating AoE attacks. To survive this, just focus on staying alive while dealing as much elemental/reaction damage as possible from a safe distance, which will speed up the rate at which her meter will decrease. It’s also important to point out that the only way to escape from her The Final Calamity ability is to charge up the orb she will leave on the field. With that said, once the meter is completely depleted, the Baleful Shadowlord state will end, and the Shogun will be stunned. When this happens, go all out and deal as much damage as possible, as she will have -25% resistance against all forms of damage while stunned. It’s important to point out that is indeed possible to best her without allowing her to enter her Baleful Shadowlord state, so keep that in mind.

Recommended Characters

Taking into account all that we said above, we would recommend that you use your best Elemental DPS, with our main recommendations being either Hu Tao, Ayaka, Yoimiya, or Ganyu, as they are not energy-dependent and can deal massive damage with their Skill/normal/charged attacks. Bringing Bennett is also a must as you will be able to use his Elemental Burst to increase the overall damage against a weakened Shogun. To increase survivability, we also recommend that you bring either Albedo or Zhongli. Bringing the Raiden Shogun can also work really well in the sub-DPS slot, as she will be able to generate a lot of energy, charge the orb fast, and deal massive Burst damage when paired with Bennett.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Gesnhin Impact’s upcoming version 2.6, set to feature not only the debut of 5-star Hydro Sword user Kamisato Ayato, but also the debut of two new artifact sets, and that of the Chasm region is scheduled to arrive in about 40 to 45 days.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2022