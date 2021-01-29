Genshin Impact Sucrose Character and Build Guide

Sucrose is a talented alchemist and researcher in Genshin Impact, though she’s more interested in studying bio-alchemy than the power of life itself. Sucrose is shy around other people, and only goes out as required for her research. But, if Sucrose finds herself in a jam she’s more than capable at defending herself with her Anemo-powered catalyst spells.

Genshin Impact Sucrose Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Sucrose’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Sucrose’s constellations. If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Sucrose Attack and Abilities

Casting Attack: Wind Spirit Creation Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo damage. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo damage after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Anemo damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 Creates a small Wind Spirit that deals Anemo damage to enemies in an AoE, pulling them towards the location of the Wind Spirit before launching them.

Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby opponents, and deal Anemo damage. Elemental Absorption: If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.



Sucrose Passive Talents

Catalyst Conversion When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all characters in the party with the matching element (excluding Sucrose) have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s

Mollis Favonius When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 or Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II hit an opponent, increases all party members’ (excluding Sucrose) Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for 8s.

Astable Invention When Sucrose crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a 10% chance to obtain double the product.



Sucrose Constellations

Clustered Vacuum Field Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 gains 1 additional charge.

Beth: Unbound Form The duration of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s.

Flawless Alchemistress Increases the level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Alchemania Every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 1~7s.

Caution: Standard Flask Increases the level of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Chaotic Entropy If Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental damage bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.



Sucrose Build Suggestions in Genshin Impact

Sucrose is an excellent support character in Genshin Impact, though her ability to set up more powerful elemental combos with other characters makes her a solid secondary damage dealer. Sucrose may be one of the easiest characters to gear out as well, since her best weapon is a relatively easy to obtain 4-star and there’s really only one artifact set to farm.

There’s no splitting hairs with Sucrose’s builds in Genshin Impact: whether you want to lean more support or damage you’ll need the same equipment. The Sacrificial Fragments catalyst is the absolute best weapon for Sucrose, and despite being locked behind gacha pulls it’s actually not too terrible to farm since it’s a 4-star. You may even be sitting on one or more of them right now, since it frequently pops up in featured banners. The Mappa Mare is a craftable 4-star catalyst that works almost as well as the Sacrificial Fragments, so use it if you are somehow struggling to grab a copy of the Sacrificial Fragments.

Sacrificial Fragments: After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% (up to 80%) chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30s (down to 16s). Secondary: Elemental Mastery.

Mappa Mare: Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% (up to 16%) Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks. Secondary: Elemental Mastery.

There’s only one artifact set in Genshin Impact that’s worth farming for Sucrose, and it’s the Viridescent Venerer. Since Sucrose is able to rapidly charge her team’s Elemental Bursts thanks to her innate Elemental Mastery boosts you’ll want to focus on rolling for even more Elemental Mastery, followed by Anemo damage and Attack percentage. The Anemo and Attack percentage increases are especially great to have since Sucrose is a Swirl combo-generating machine. Use the Instructor artifact set as filler equipment while farming for the Viridescent Venerer, since it’s a common drop and easy to acquire (that, and the set bonuses synergize well with Sucrose’s kit).

Viridescent Venerer (Valley of Remembrance) (2) Anemo damage bonus +15%. (4) Increases Swirl damage by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental resistance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Instructor (Normal Bosses and Stormterror) (2) Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. (4) Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.



Sucrose Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3x Windwheel Aster, 3x Whopperflower Nectar, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Hurricane Seed, 10x Windwheel Aster, 15x Whopperflower Nectar, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Hurricane Seed, 20x Windwheel Aster, 12x Shimmering Nectar, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8x Hurricane Seed, 30x Windwheel Aster, 18x Shimmering Nectar, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Hurricane Seed, 45x Windwheel Aster, 12x Energy Nectar, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Hurricane Seed, 60x Windwheel Aster, 24x Energy Nectar, 120000 Mora



Sucrose Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Freedom, 6x Whopperflower Nectar, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Freedom, 3x Shimmering Nectar, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Freedom, 4x Shimmering Nectar, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Freedom, 6x Shimmering Nectar, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Freedom, 9x Shimmering Nectar, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Freedom, 4x Energy Nectar, 1x Spirit Locket of Boreas, 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Freedom, 6x Energy Nectar, 1x Spirit Locket of Boreas, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Freedom, 9x Energy Nectar, 2x Spirit Locket of Boreas, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Freedom, 12x Energy Nectar, 2x Spirit Locket of Boreas, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



- This article was updated on:January 29th, 2021