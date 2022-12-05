Get the Namazu Neckerchief and More in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Event

The Moogle Treasure Trove event is back in Final Fantasy XIV, and FFXIV players can earn a wide array of rewards including the Namazu Neckerchief by completing objectives and earning Irregular Tomestones of Creation. The Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring FFXIV event that allows players to earn rare items like mounts, glamour pieces, and more by participating in older raids, dungeons, and PVP. It’s a huge celebration that lasts through the release of the next patch, in this case the upcoming Patch 6.3, so you’ll want to stock up on as many Irregular Tomestones as possible to get all the gear you want. Here’s everything on offer during this Moogle Treasure Trove event.

All Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Rewards

As always, you can exchange Irregular Tomestones for a wide array of glamour items, mounts, riding maps, furniture, and more. Several items are only obtainable during Moogle Treasure Trove events, such as the Namazu Neckerchief and the Falcon Ignition Key, so make sure to prioritize those when spending Irregular Tomestones. Here’s the full list of rewards for the Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event in FFXIV.

Reward Tomestone Cost Namazu Neckerchief 100 Hallowed Kamuy Fife 50 Albino Karakul Horn 50 Falcon Ignition Key 50 Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations 50 The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll 50 Heartless Orchestrion Roll 50 Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions 30 Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2 30 Ishgardian Half Barding 30 Spotted Fredora 30 Spotted Spencer 30 Drake Horn 30 Direwolf Whistle 30 Xanthos Whistle 30 Enbarr Whistle 30 Dark Lanner Whistle 30 Sophic Lanner Whistle 30 MGP Platinum Card 30 Brick Garden Wall 20 Marble Alcove Bed 20 Mahogany Aqueduct 20 Indoor Pond 20 Barrel Table 20 Giant Beaver Burger Set 20 Stage Curtain 20 Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting 15 Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing 15 Central Shroud Riding Map *1 10 East Shroud Riding Map *1 10 South Shroud Riding Map *1 10 North Shroud Riding Map *1 10 Mor Dhona Riding Map *1 10 Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map *1 10 Mutamix Bubblypots Card *2 10 Memeroon Card *2 10 Mist Dragon Card *3 7 Ultima, the High Seraph Card *4 7 Wind-Up Meateater 7 Smoulder Orchestrion Roll 7 Coming Home Orchestrion Roll 7 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10 1

How to Get Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Activity Tomestone Reward Dun Scaith 7 The Praetorium 7 The Weeping City of Mhach 5 Hidden Gorge PVP 3-5 Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) PVP 3-5 The Field of Glory (Shatter) PVP 3-5 Seal Rock (Seize) PVP 3-5 The Borderland Ruins (Secure) PVP 3-5 Halatali (Hard) 4 Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) 4 Castrum Meridianum 4 The Void Ark 3 The Porta Decumana 3 Dzemael Darkhold 3 Cutter’s Cry 3 The Sunken Temple of Qarn 3 Kugane Ohashi 2 Battle in the Big Keep 2 Battle on the Big Bridge 2

How Long is the Moogle Treasure Trove Event in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event will last for over a month, beginning on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00am PT and ending when Patch 6.3 launches sometime in early January 2023. The update doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but that will change soon as we get closer to the new year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022