Get the Namazu Neckerchief and More in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Event

December 5th, 2022
The Moogle Treasure Trove event is back in Final Fantasy XIV, and FFXIV players can earn a wide array of rewards including the Namazu Neckerchief by completing objectives and earning Irregular Tomestones of Creation. The Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring FFXIV event that allows players to earn rare items like mounts, glamour pieces, and more by participating in older raids, dungeons, and PVP. It’s a huge celebration that lasts through the release of the next patch, in this case the upcoming Patch 6.3, so you’ll want to stock up on as many Irregular Tomestones as possible to get all the gear you want. Here’s everything on offer during this Moogle Treasure Trove event.

All Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Rewards

As always, you can exchange Irregular Tomestones for a wide array of glamour items, mounts, riding maps, furniture, and more. Several items are only obtainable during Moogle Treasure Trove events, such as the Namazu Neckerchief and the Falcon Ignition Key, so make sure to prioritize those when spending Irregular Tomestones. Here’s the full list of rewards for the Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event in FFXIV.

RewardTomestone Cost
Namazu Neckerchief100
Hallowed Kamuy Fife50
Albino Karakul Horn50
Falcon Ignition Key50
Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations50
The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll50
Heartless Orchestrion Roll50
Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions30
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 230
Ishgardian Half Barding30
Spotted Fredora30
Spotted Spencer30
Drake Horn30
Direwolf Whistle30
Xanthos Whistle30
Enbarr Whistle30
Dark Lanner Whistle30
Sophic Lanner Whistle30
MGP Platinum Card30
Brick Garden Wall20
Marble Alcove Bed20
Mahogany Aqueduct20
Indoor Pond20
Barrel Table20
Giant Beaver Burger Set20
Stage Curtain20
Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending15
Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking15
Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting15
Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing15
Central Shroud Riding Map *110
East Shroud Riding Map *110
South Shroud Riding Map *110
North Shroud Riding Map *110
Mor Dhona Riding Map *110
Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map *110
Mutamix Bubblypots Card *210
Memeroon Card *210
Mist Dragon Card *37
Ultima, the High Seraph Card *47
Wind-Up Meateater7
Smoulder Orchestrion Roll7
Coming Home Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 101

How to Get Irregular Tomestones of Creation

ActivityTomestone Reward
Dun Scaith7
The Praetorium7
The Weeping City of Mhach5
Hidden Gorge PVP3-5
Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) PVP3-5
The Field of Glory (Shatter) PVP3-5
Seal Rock (Seize) PVP3-5
The Borderland Ruins (Secure) PVP3-5
Halatali (Hard)4
Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard)4
Castrum Meridianum4
The Void Ark3
The Porta Decumana3
Dzemael Darkhold3
Cutter’s Cry3
The Sunken Temple of Qarn3
Kugane Ohashi2
Battle in the Big Keep2
Battle on the Big Bridge2

How Long is the Moogle Treasure Trove Event in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event will last for over a month, beginning on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00am PT and ending when Patch 6.3 launches sometime in early January 2023. The update doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but that will change soon as we get closer to the new year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

This article was updated on December 5th, 2022

