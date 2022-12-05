Get the Namazu Neckerchief and More in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Event

The Moogle Treasure Trove event is back in Final Fantasy XIV, and FFXIV players can earn a wide array of rewards including the Namazu Neckerchief by completing objectives and earning Irregular Tomestones of Creation. The Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring FFXIV event that allows players to earn rare items like mounts, glamour pieces, and more by participating in older raids, dungeons, and PVP. It’s a huge celebration that lasts through the release of the next patch, in this case the upcoming Patch 6.3, so you’ll want to stock up on as many Irregular Tomestones as possible to get all the gear you want. Here’s everything on offer during this Moogle Treasure Trove event.
All Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation Rewards
As always, you can exchange Irregular Tomestones for a wide array of glamour items, mounts, riding maps, furniture, and more. Several items are only obtainable during Moogle Treasure Trove events, such as the Namazu Neckerchief and the Falcon Ignition Key, so make sure to prioritize those when spending Irregular Tomestones. Here’s the full list of rewards for the Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event in FFXIV.
|Reward
|Tomestone Cost
|Namazu Neckerchief
|100
|Hallowed Kamuy Fife
|50
|Albino Karakul Horn
|50
|Falcon Ignition Key
|50
|Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations
|50
|The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Heartless Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions
|30
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2
|30
|Ishgardian Half Barding
|30
|Spotted Fredora
|30
|Spotted Spencer
|30
|Drake Horn
|30
|Direwolf Whistle
|30
|Xanthos Whistle
|30
|Enbarr Whistle
|30
|Dark Lanner Whistle
|30
|Sophic Lanner Whistle
|30
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Brick Garden Wall
|20
|Marble Alcove Bed
|20
|Mahogany Aqueduct
|20
|Indoor Pond
|20
|Barrel Table
|20
|Giant Beaver Burger Set
|20
|Stage Curtain
|20
|Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting
|15
|Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing
|15
|Central Shroud Riding Map *1
|10
|East Shroud Riding Map *1
|10
|South Shroud Riding Map *1
|10
|North Shroud Riding Map *1
|10
|Mor Dhona Riding Map *1
|10
|Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map *1
|10
|Mutamix Bubblypots Card *2
|10
|Memeroon Card *2
|10
|Mist Dragon Card *3
|7
|Ultima, the High Seraph Card *4
|7
|Wind-Up Meateater
|7
|Smoulder Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Coming Home Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
|1
How to Get Irregular Tomestones of Creation
|Activity
|Tomestone Reward
|Dun Scaith
|7
|The Praetorium
|7
|The Weeping City of Mhach
|5
|Hidden Gorge PVP
|3-5
|Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) PVP
|3-5
|The Field of Glory (Shatter) PVP
|3-5
|Seal Rock (Seize) PVP
|3-5
|The Borderland Ruins (Secure) PVP
|3-5
|Halatali (Hard)
|4
|Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard)
|4
|Castrum Meridianum
|4
|The Void Ark
|3
|The Porta Decumana
|3
|Dzemael Darkhold
|3
|Cutter’s Cry
|3
|The Sunken Temple of Qarn
|3
|Kugane Ohashi
|2
|Battle in the Big Keep
|2
|Battle on the Big Bridge
|2
How Long is the Moogle Treasure Trove Event in Final Fantasy XIV?
The Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Creation event will last for over a month, beginning on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00am PT and ending when Patch 6.3 launches sometime in early January 2023. The update doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but that will change soon as we get closer to the new year.
Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022