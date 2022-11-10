God of War Ragnarok is finally here, allowing players all over the world the chance to embark on another unforgettable journey together with Kratos and a significantly taller Atreus. With that said, God of War Ragnarok, like its predecessor, allows players who both pre-ordered the game or purchased its Digital Deluxe Edition to get access to exclusive items. But how can you claim them in-game? Now, without further ado, here’s how to claim all of the Deluxe and Pre-Order exclusive bonus items in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok: How to Claim the Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order Bonus Items

Differently from many others like it, God of War Ragnarok players will not be able to claim the items from the get-go, as they will only become available after you get access to Brook and Sindri’s main workshop/forge. Which will also allow you to upgrade your gear as well as craft new pieces.

Once you unlock the workshop, a feat that will automatically happen during the game’s main storyline, you will be able to claim your items by heading to and opening the newly unlocked Lost Items chest, placed right of it.

With that said, it’s important to point out that the forge will only become available after a few boss encounters, so we recommend that you steel yourself and focus on mastering the game’s mechanics, especially if you are playing on Give Me God of War. If you already unlocked the forge and are unsure about what gear to craft, don’t forget to check out the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

To recap, here’s how to unlock and claim all of your bonus items in God of War Ragnarok:

Play through the game until you unlock the main crafting workshop.

Open the Lost Items chest located right on the workshop’s main table.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

This article was updated on November 10th, 2022