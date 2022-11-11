God of War Ragnarok: How to Open the Nornir Chest in Shores of Nine Mountain Path

With so many Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok, players have plenty of chances to increase their health or Rage meter. It won’t be that simple, though, as these chests require players to solve complex puzzles that include deep thought and navigation. These puzzles involve hitting three objects that include: bells, torches, totems, and more.

While totems are pretty straightforward, considering you can throw your axe relatively far, the torches are more challenging since your Blades of Chaos don’t have a long range. Players can find one of these torch puzzles in Shores of Nine near the Mountain Path. This guide will walk you through this puzzle so you can unlock the Nornir chest and reap the reward inside.

Location and Solution to Nornir Chest in Shores of Nine

This Nornir chest is located in the north western part of Shores of the Nine. Below is an image of the map for your reference.

The first one is simple, located right next to the chest. While facing the Nornir chest, turn to your right, and you will see the first torch on top of a small ledge a little bit upward. Use your Blades of Chaos and light the torch.

The second one requires you to climb the wall to the right of the first torch, so do so and make your way to the top. You will see the second torch on the upper right-hand side of the ledge. Go ahead, use your Blades of Chaos, and move on to the next one.

The third and final torch is in the same area as the second, but now to your left. There will be a large ledge where you need to drop down and look up to the left once on this lower level. You will see the last torch; use your Blades of Chaos once more, and now proceed back the way you came to get back to the Nornir chest.

The Nornir chest will reward you with Horns of Blood Mead for your troubles to help increase your Rage meter maximum capacity. It is essential to look out for all these chests as they can make all the difference in whether you survive against the end-game bosses when difficulty is at its maximum level. If you want to backtrack and see if you missed any, feel free to check out our guide for the Nornir chests at The Strond, Jarnsmida Pitmines, or even the Aurvangar Wetlands.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022