Gogobi Shores Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are many Dragon Tears in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but I think the coolest-looking geoglyph is the dagger found in Gogobi Shores.

This Dragon Tear is #7, but it gives you Memory #9. I highly recommend avoiding this one until after you’ve seen the Memories before it. Finish the Dragon Tears in chronological order before seeing Memory#9, “Sonia Is Caught by Treachery.”

Dragon Tear Gogobi Shores Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When I finished the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gogobi Shores Dragon Tear, I started at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and used it to glide all the way to Gogobi Shores. Before I reached the geoglyph, I stopped at Sifumim Shrine which is just before the Gogobi Shores. Doing that provides a fast travel point to this area.

Related: How to Get Light Dragon’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

After you do or don’t complete Sifumim Shrine (it’s a fun one where you need to defeat all the Zonai Constructs in any way you want, just be careful of the shock arrows), glide past Lurelin Village and into Gogobi Shores. Once here, on the dagger-shaped geoglyph, head north.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Gogobi Shores Dragon Tear is located on the left dagger crossguard when looking at the dagger geoglyph from Lurelin Village. The exact coordinates are 3325, -3569, 0005 and you can use the map image above to guide you.

This Dragon Tear wasn’t too difficult for me to find (not as difficult as the Tabantha Tundra Dragon Tear). If you’re having trouble finding the Dragon Tear, look for the small, black rock hill and the rocky shores guarding the beach. The Dragon Tear is just between those two landmarks, sitting in the middle of the big patch of geoglyph there.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023