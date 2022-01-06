GTA Online January 6 Update: Prize Ride, Podium Vehicle, Discounts, and More

The January 6, 2022 update is has arrived for GTA Online, and here’s everything you can expect to see in Grand Theft Auto this week. As always, there’s a new set of discounts, bonus offers, and prize vehicles on offer for Grand Theft Auto Online players this week, but there are a few additional things tossed in this time as well. Players can claim a powerful new weapon for free from Ammu-Nation and purchase a brand new vehicle based on the Porsche 911 (for a hefty fee). Here’s everything new in GTA Online for the week of January 6, 2022.

GTA Online January 6, 2022 Update Overview

The main attraction of this week’s GTA Online update is the new Comet S2 Cabrio vehicle, which can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for GTA$1,797,000. Players can also claim a free Minigun from Ammu-Nation, which should make a great addition to everyone’s arsenals.

Speaking of free gear, players can get a free Orange DJ Pooh Tee by meeting with Dr. Dre at the Los Santos Golf Club and completing the intro mission to The Data Leaks. A free Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater is also up for grabs for everyone who visits Record A Studios this week. Keep reading below for this week’s discounts, bonus modes, and more.

New vehicle

– Comet S2 Cabrio ($1,797,000)

Prize Ride: Euros (Top 3 in 9 Pursuit Races)

Podium Vehicle: Raiden

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Power Play Adv Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

– VIP Contract Preps & Nightlife Leak mission

– Specialist+ Contracts (120k to 140k)

Free Minigun#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/RnK10yOAl8 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 6, 2022

Discounts

These are the discounts this week in GTA Online.

50% Off Insurgent ($448,875 – $337,500) Mk II Weapons

40% Off Anti-Aircraft Trailer ($1,117,200 – $840,000) Rhino ($900,000) Neon ($900,000)

30% Off Imorgon ($1,515,500)

25% Off TM-02 Khanjali ($2,887,763 – $2,171,250) Deity ($1,383,750 – $1,037,813)



Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle

Here are the Prize Ride and Podium vehicles up for grabs this week in GTA Online, as well as the three Test Rides available this week.

Prize Ride: Annis Euros

Annis Euros Podium Vehicle: Coil Raider

Coil Raider Test Ride: Vapid Dominator ASP

Vapid Dominator ASP Test Ride: Dinka RT3000

Dinka RT3000 Test Ride: Ubermacht Cypher

As always, you can test your luck and try to earn the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort. To get your hands on this week’s Prize Ride, you’ll have to place in the Top 3 across 9 different Pursuit Series races.

GTA$ and RP Bonuses

This week, the Nightlife Leak Finale and Specialist+ contracts will reward double RP and GTA$ upon completion. Both of which require an Agency, so you’ll need to get started with The Contract DLC if you haven’t already. For PVP-oriented players, the Power Play Adversary Mode is rewarding triple RP and GTA$ this week, making it the perfect way to rank up and make some extra cash on the side.

To recap, here are this week’s bonus modes in GTA Online.

Nightlife Leak Finale: 2X GTA$ and RP

2X GTA$ and RP Specialist+ Contracts: 2X GTA$ and RP

2X GTA$ and RP Power Play Adversary Mode: 3X GTA$ and RP

Prime Gaming and PlayStation Plus Bonus

As always, players who link their Social Club and Prime Gaming accounts will get GTA$100,000 deposited into their accounts just by logging in and playing at any point this week. PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get their monthly GTA$1,000,000 as well, so don’t forget to claim that if you’re on PS4/PS5.

That’s all you need to know about this week’s GTA Online update. It’s been a busy time for GTA Online players with The Contract DLC dropping last month, and there’s still plenty to catch up on. Don’t forget to buy the right upgrades for your Agency or take on some Security Contracts if you’re short on cash.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.