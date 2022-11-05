Harvestella: How to Increase Your Backpack Size

In Harvestella, just as with any other JRPGs, inventory space is key, as it will both define how many consumables you can carry in and out of dungeons, as well as how many items you will be able to set up in your land at once. But how can you increase your inventory space, in this case, your backpack space, in Harvestella?

Harvestella: How to Increase Your Backpack Space

In a matter similar to how you will unlock the ability to both fish and cook in the game, you can increase your inventory space in Harvestella by purchasing set items, in this case, improved versions of the backpack. All of which will become available as you unlock new areas as part of the game’s main storyline and its many sub-quests.

With that said, the first backpack upgrade, called Backpack Lv 2, can be acquired really early in the game, in Chapter 1 to be more precise. The Backpack will be available for sale at the Lethe Village General Store in exchange for 500 Grilla. Once purchased, your inventory space will immediately increase by one full roll, as you can check out in the image below:

To recap, here’s how to increase your backpack size in Harvestella:

Complete the Prologue and get full access to Lethe Village.

Ship enough items in order to acquire 500 Grilla.

Go to the Lethe Village General Store.

Purchase the Backpack LV 2 in order to increase your inventory size by 8 slots.

It’s important to point out that, although the initial price is considerably cheap, further versions of the backpack will be way more expensive. With the Lv3 one being available for 5,000 Grilla. With that said, we highly recommend that you check out our guide to how to get good sums of Grilla fast in Harvestella so that you can get enough to purchase the item as soon as possible.

You can currently play Harvestella exclusively on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2022