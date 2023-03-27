Here’s What to Do in Octopath Traveler 2 Post-Game

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 is a massive role-playing video game with over a hundred hours of content for players to enjoy. Many of these hours will come after you have beaten the game and get into the post-game activities. If you are a completionist or just looking for your time with Octopath Traveler 2 to continue, here is what you should do in the post-game to continue your journey in the game.

What to do After Beating Octopath Traveler 2

Although players can complete all of these activities listed during the initial playthrough of Octopath Traveler 2, it is more likely that players will have many of these options available in the post-game.

Finish All Side Quests

During your journey in Octopath Traveler 2, you will gather a bunch of side quests and objectives to be completed at your leisure. While it is wise to get many of these done during your main playthrough, considering the rewards can make all the difference in and out of combat, leaving this for after the main story is also fun.

There are over 100 side quests for players, adding tons of hours for end-game content. You may find some useful accessories you didn’t know existed or some Battle-Tested weapons making your party even stronger than before.

Finish Every Dungeon

Dungeons are the perfect way to find powerful loot you can apply to your party. Going back to complete all the dungeons you may have skipped in your initial playthrough is a fun way to dominate the bosses and enemies inside the dungeon, as you will be at your strongest at this point in your journey.

This is a great way — especially for completionists — to get closer to 100 percent the game and see everything the RPG game offers. Octopath Traveler 2 is filled with secrets; some move the game’s lore forward and can only be found within certain dungeons. So have fun exploring!

Level Up All Secondary Jobs

If you want to be as strong as possible in Octopath Traveler 2, you will want to max out every secondary job available for everyone in your party. This will ensure that your party members are always in top-notch shape and make you ready for any dangerous boss that comes your way in the end game.

Maxing out every secondary job will grant access to support skills for every party member, making you a force to reckon with. This is another fun activity to do post-game as you will see your party reach its peak potential.

Find All Battle Tested Weapons and Gear

Another way to make your party stand out and reach their maximum potential is locating all Battle Tested Weapons and Gear. These are arguably the best weapons and gear in the game, and although there is no achievement attached to finding them in-game, it is an excellent activity to complete to be prepared for the game’s most challenging foes.

We have a guide on locating all Battle-Tested weapons in Octopath Traveler 2, so make sure you take the time to check it out. With this guide, your journey to find them is as quick as fast traveling across the map to the various locations.

