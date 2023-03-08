How to Get the Stone of Truth in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Stone of Truth is a helpful accessory in Octopath Traveler 2 but can be tricky to find. In order to add this accessory to your inventory, specific requirements need to be met first, and the game gives you little to no information on these requirements. If you have been on the hunt for The stone of Truth and have been having no luck—you came to the right place.

Where to Find the Stone of Truth in Octopath Traveler II

The Stone of Truth can be found in a treasure chest by fast traveling to Beneath the Wall in the Winterlands region. Once you reach Beneath the Wall, you need to make your way all the way down to the deepest point of this area after defeating the main boss in this location. It is not that easy, though, as there are other requirements that a player must complete to trigger the Stone of Truth to spawn.

Players must trigger the secret bridge to fall inside this area, and one can do that if there are seven members in the party. Players must use the Talent Powers Hire, Allure, Guide, and Befriend to recruit seven members to the party.

Once seven members are present—you only need to walk across the bridge Beneath the Wall, causing it to collapse and bringing you to a secret area at the lowest point. Here you will find the chest with the Stone of Truth inside. But first, you must defeat the boss that is blocking the chest. Don’t worry—this boss is not very challenging.

What Does The Stone of Truth Do?

The Stone of Truth in-game description is an accessory that “Grants permanent spell intensity boost at the start of a battle.” This perk will surely come in handy for those who focus on spell casting as a primary way to attack and damage enemies. Go into the accessory section of your inventory and equip it to reap the benefits during battle.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023