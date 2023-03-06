Hogwarts Legacy: How to Reach the Faculty Tower Balcony Field Page

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When wandering around the Faculty Tower in Hogwarts Legacy, you may notice a chest and statue near the balcony when casting the Revelio spell. At first glance, at least from the naked eye, there’s no way to access this area. That being said, getting to the location of that particular chest and statue that’ll give you a Field Guide is not as complicated as it may seem. This guide will provide the steps you need to take to reach the Faculty Tower Balcony Field Page and chest in this magical open-world game.

How to Get the Field Page in the Faculty Tower Balcony in Hogwarts Legacy

To get to the field page, start by heading to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, located under the South Wing. In this area, you should notice a door near the balcony. Open the door, which will lead you to a room with a big fireplace inside.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Use Floo Powder in Hogwarts Legacy

Next, you need to extinguish the fire in the fireplace with Glacius. The Glacius is a freezing spell that can also be used to extinguish fire, which can be obtained by completing Madam Kogawa’s assignment. Once the fire is extinguished, you can crawl through the fireplace’s opening to get to the next room.

From here, you just need to take the stairs, until you end up in the room with the balcony. In this room, you’ll find a chest and a statue that must be lit with a fire spell to reveal the Field Guide page. If you have trouble locating them, just use Revelio to highlight your surroundings, and you should have no problem noticing them.

That’s all you need to do to reach the Faculty Tower Field Page in Hogwarts Legacy. By using this guide, you should now have the field guide page and can use it to unlock the secrets of Hogwarts Legacy. While you’re here, ensure you know where to find the rest of the Field Guide pages!

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023