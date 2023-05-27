Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Release Date and Banners: When Will Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.2 Debut?

Image: HoYoverse.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.1 is approaching us at warp speed. But although many players are currently saving up for a chance to add Silver Wolf and Luocha to their crew, a few have their sights set on the next destination, version 1.2. But when will version 1.2 be released? And more importantly, will Kafka really debut during it? Now, here’s when the highly anticipated version 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will debut, as well as who will star on its banners.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Release Date: When Will Version 1.2 Debut?

According to the release and end dates for the Luocha banner, which will be the star of the second wave of Character Event Warp Banners of version 1.1, Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.2 is set to be released either on July 18, 2023, or July 19, 2023, depending on your region and timezone.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2: All Confirmed Banners

According to many leakers and sources known in the community, Kafka (Nihility/Lightning) and Blade (Destruction/Wind) are likely to be the stars of the Event Warp Banners of Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.2. There is currently no official news or rumors regarding the banner order.

It is also possible that just like version 1.1 will feature the playable debut of Yukong, the game’s still-unnamed version 1.2 will feature the playable debut of Luka (Nihility/Physical) among the 4-star featured on either its first or second character banners.

More About Luka

Image: HoYoverse.

According to his official character summary, Luka is an optimistic fighter that has his mechanical arm as his trademark, as well as someone who fights to protect and bring happiness to the people of the Underworld. He is a member of Wildfire, like Seele and Natasha, and makes use of mixed martial arts when in combat.

As a character who treads the path of the Nihility, Luka is set to be offensive support. According to his leaked set, he will be capable of applying DOT effects on enemies, performing enhanced attacks, and increasing the party’s damage against set enemies.

