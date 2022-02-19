Horizon Forbidden West Death’s Door Code: Where to Find Locked Door Password

The long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West is finally here and it is incredible. With dozens of new machines to fight, parts to collect, and missions to go on, finding one measly little code for the Death’s Door quest can be a challenge. Fear not, in this guide we will help you find the locked door’s password in the Death’s Door quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West Death’s Door Code

The fifth main quest in the game is called Death’s Door. In it, you will need to travel to Latopolis and get to the point where you can’t go on because there is a locked door. The main quest does not give you this code in any way, so it may seem like you are out of luck.

The code for the door is a four-digit number and can be hard to find at first. You could try inputting random numbers, but the odds of you finding the exact code are astronomical. That’s where we come in.

To find the code, look directly across from the door’s console towards a hallway. There, you will see an overturned computer with a purple holographic emitting from it. As you may or may not know by now, this is a Datapoint, and by scanning it, you will receive the “Bag Urges” message log.

At this point, you’ll need to open the “Bag Urges” message log and read it. There is quite a bit of text there, but what you are really looking for is any kind of four-digit code. The phrase you are looking for is this: “There’s the Moldova brain-hack of course, but also up and coming little devils like the know-it-all MEMEr, or my personal favorite, Sovereign 7482.” The code for the locked door is 7482 in the Death’s Door quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

With the code in hand, you can now return to the console and enter it in order to continue on through the Death’s Door quest. And that is all you need to know in order to find the locked door’s password in the Death’s Door quest. For more Horizon Forbidden West help like how to get a flying mount or where to find horned lizard bone, we’ve got you covered. Check out our Horizon Forbidden West guides for all your inquiries ad questions. Good luck out there in the Forbidden West!

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.