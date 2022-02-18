Horizon Forbidden West: How to Unlock Vendors in the Daunt

When you first arrive in The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West, the vendors of the settlement will be unavailable to you. Their icons show up on the map and it appears to be business as usual, but you cannot interact with them. This may not seem like a huge issue since it’s the beginning of the game, but many players will want to take a look at their wares and see what weapons and armor they have available for Aloy to purchase. Here’s how to unlock vendors in The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Unlock Daunt Vendors in Horizon Forbidden West

As most of you were expecting, the only way to unlock vendors in The Daunt is to continue the main story. Thankfully, you don’t have to get too far in Horizon Forbidden West’s main story in order to access the vendors in The Daunt. Just do a few things for the people of Chainscrape and eventually, the businesses will be up and running once more.

There’s a clothing vendor and a weapons vendor right next to the Chainscrape workbench, so you’ll have access to all of the necessary facilities within close reach of one another. There are also plenty of other helpful vendors in The Daunt, such as the cook inside the main gathering hall of Chainscrape. You can also learn how to play Machine Strike while in Chainscrape, and if you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, then you’ll need to visit the Machine Strike tutorial to unlock one of your bonus DLC items.

Sadly, there isn’t a Dyer in The Daunt, but you will come across people who can help you dye your armor later in the game. This is one of the rare occasions where a settlement’s features are not available to you upon your first visit, but thankfully, the game doesn’t restrict you too many times once you’re out and about in the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.