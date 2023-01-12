How Do You Get Skill Points in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart?

Upgrading in any Ratchet and Clank game is essential, but considering how difficult the latest entry of the series Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is, upgrading has never been more critical. You will want all guns at your disposal to handle whatever the game throws out at you, especially in the end game. Some players may be wondering how to get skill points, and even though the game doesn’t necessarily call them “skill points,” there is a mechanic that acts like a skill tree, and that is through upgrading weapons. You need a specific resource to make this happen, so keep reading the full explanation for finding this resource.

How to Upgrade Guns and Acquire Skill Points?

There are a couple of ways to upgrade your weapons, and the first way is by fighting as many enemies as you can as much as possible with the specific gun you would like to level up. The more you use said weapon, the quicker it will level up, contain more powerful bullets, and deal heavier damage.

The second way is through the gun’s “skill tree,” using a specific resource called Raritarium. This shiny blue crystal can be found in the world of Ratchet and Clank and can be obtained in various ways, such as destroying boxes, completing quests, or challenges at Zurkie’s Battle Arena. Zurkie’s Battle Arena is the most efficient way to farm this resource, considering completing waves of enemies will grant you bundles of Raritarium as a reward. The higher the difficulty of the challenge, the higher the reward. Once you have acquired enough Raritarium, you can use them by going to the desired guns skill tree.

Once you have acquired enough Raritarium, you can use them by going to the desired guns skill tree. The steps are listed below.

Head to Mrs. Zurkon’s Shop at any location.

Press R1 to head over to the upgrades tab.

Select the weapon you wish to upgrade.

Spend Raritarium on your desired skill.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5. Check out our review of the game here.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023