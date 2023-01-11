How-Do-You-Get-the-Yakaku-Dogi-Outfit-in-Final-Fantasy-XIV

Outfits in Final Fantasy XIV are a great way to show off your progress in the game, whether that’s to protect you or to increase your glamour, but some of the outfits you’ll see players sporting are significantly more challenging to come across than others. While some pretty basic outfits can be bought, you’ll earn signature pieces through quest and mission completion, which is also how you’ll acquire the Yakaku Dogi outfit. Unlocking this item won’t pose as much of a threat as other quests, so if you’re looking to slow down your gameplay a little and stray from combat, you should take on the challenge. Read on to find out where you need to go to make steps toward unlocking this outfit.

How to Unlock The Yakaku Dogi Outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

The Yakaku Dogi outfit is a reward for completing the ‘An Auspicious Opportunity’ quest, which can be started in Old Sharlayan by speaking to Mehdjina. Like most of the quests in FFXIV, you’ll need to meet the proper criteria before you can begin the endeavor. This quest is part of the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavour” questline, which you will have needed to start before attempting, alongside completing “The Four Lords” quest, which is part of the Stormblood expansion. Once these two criteria have been met, you can start the challenge.

An Auspicious Opportunity is a simple quest compared to others you’ll have to face during your time with FFXIV, especially since you need to have completed the rather intensive Stormblood expansion. So instead of requiring players to face enemies or run around the map, you’ll be walking around and speaking to various characters in and around Kugane to complete the quest. Once you’re done, the Yakaku Dogi outfit will be rewarded to the player. So even though it’s not too challenging, it’s a worthwhile quest to complete if you’re at a loss for what to do and fancy something slightly more manageable.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023